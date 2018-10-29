Comparison site for regulated funeral plans launched

Protect Your Family service only compares plans regulated by the FPA

Comparison Creator, a software development company which specialises in product comparison, has launched Protect Your Family, a service which will initially list funeral plans from five funeral plan providers, including Co-operative, Dignity and Age UK.

The independent comparison service only compares funeral plan providers who are regulated by the Funeral Planning Authority (FPA) and is partnered with Defaqto to assess all financial products and gives star ratings.

Customers will be able to compare options such as the material of the coffin through to the features and benefits of a funeral plan.

‘Bewildered'

According to Protect Your Family CEO Steve Jones, the idea came about following his own personal experience of bereavement. "I felt bewildered by the maze of options available - at a time when I needed things to be simple and probably didn't have the headspace to think about anything but getting through that very sad emotional time," he said. "If my loved one was given the correct advice and had put a funeral plan in place it would have made the whole situation a lot easier for us all."

Despite working in the industry for over 26 years, Jones said "even I felt confused by it all". "The aim of Protect Your Family is to allow families to openly discuss this very emotional subject and allow to plan for the future and make it simple to compare plans," he said. "We are so concerned there isn't one place to go to independently research funeral plans, we have decided to launch an initial listing service earlier than planned. We hope that we can work together as an industry to create something that is really helpful and less confusing."

Price wars

According to Sun Life, the average cost of a funeral plan is estimated at £4000 and there are over 500,000 deaths each year. "With the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) looking into pricing, we are already seeing some of the bigger players such as Dignity and the Co-op compete on price," said Jones.

"Often, price wars will benefit the consumer but it's important not to be blinded by price and overlook the actual features that are included in a funeral plan," he added.

The service - now live at protectyourfamily.co.uk - is the third brand to be launched by Comparison Creator, alongside Protect Your Gadget and Protect Your Bricks.