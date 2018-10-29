Andy Rowson appointed Holloway Friendly sales and marketing director

Recently rebranded income protection mutual celebrates two industry commendations

Holloway Friendly, the income protection provider which rebranded earlier this year, has announced the promotion of Andy Rowson to sales and marketing director.

The mutual, which secured £2m for its member administration system PRISM, picked up a ‘highly commended' certificate for Best Individual Income Protection at the COVER Excellent Awards last month and received a ‘commended' award for Best Protection Service at the MoneyFacts awards.

Rowson has been at Holloway Friendly for a year and a half, initially taking the position of head of distribution. Prior to joining Holloway Friendly, he worked in consultancy roles and for his own company which helped financial services firms start up new ventures.

"We were pleased to offer such a valued colleague a well-deserved promotion," said Stuard Tragheim, Holloway Friendly's CEO. "Andy Rowson has proven himself to be a key player in the industry, with a huge amount of valued experience in the field. We are excited to have him in this new role, especially at such a time when we are being recognised for our quality service and products."

Rowson added: "I am looking forward to working in my new role within Holloway Friendly. This is such an amazing time to be working with such a caring, forward thinking company that truly wants to help its Members and make income protection accessible to all. I am excited to see what the future holds."