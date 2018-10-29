CII launches Cert II (Protection) qualification to 'raise standards'

“This is a great opportunity to work more closely with the protection sector to raise standards and improve outcomes for customers," Melissa Collett, CII

Level 3 protection certification formed in collaboration with Women in Protection Group (WIP) and Protection Distributors Group (PDG)

The Chartered Insurance Institute's (CII) new Cert CII (Protection) designation is available to members who hold the Certificate in Insurance, including R05 financial protection and IF9 customer service in insurance exam units.

Designed in collaboration with WIP and PDG, the Level 3-graded Certificate in Insurance qualification is specifically geared towards individuals working or aspiring to work in the protection sector.

Recognised as a commitment to the CII's professional standards and ethics, Cert CII (Protection) develops core knowledge and confidence surrounding key industry disciplines.

'Growing demand'

Simon Graham, director of learning and assessment at the CII said: "We have seen growing demand from the protection sector for a bespoke qualification that tests and validates the skills needed when advising in this area. This certificate has been designed to recognise those working in the sector and give them an opportunity to enhance their knowledge and deepen their skill set. It is independently validated and internationally recognised, so that those who gain it can take it with them throughout their career."

Pathway routes to the protection-focused qualification include IF1 plus R05 plus IF9 plus active membership of CII or LM1 plus LM2 plus RO5 plus IF9 plus active membership of CII.

CII professional standards director, Melissa Collett, added: "This is a great opportunity to work more closely with the protection sector to raise standards and improve outcomes for customers, and we are looking forward to continuing to work collaboratively with groups such as Women In Protection and Protection Distributor's Group to strengthen professionalism with a focus on protection."