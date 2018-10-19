Protection sales increase 22% since Q3 2017 - IRESS

Income protection grows 37.8% during first nine months of 2018

According The Exchange, IRESS' online comparison quote and transaction portal, well over half a million (550,479) new protection applications were recorded during the first nine months of 2018 - compared to 450,930 during the same period last year - an overall increase of 22%.

Typically second and third quarter volume figures have fallen short of first quarter results, however the three months from July to September have bucked this trend, with a new highest quarter record at 189,769, compared to 187,933 for Q1 2018, the highest quarter figure previously recorded.

According to IRESS, August stands out as a particularly strong month, with the highest number of new business applications submitted through The Exchange in any one month, 64,776 compared to previous highest month of 63,241 (March 2018).

Income protection

Most notable growth was seen within income protection, with a significant 37.8% increase in new business from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018 and year-to-date IP business up 36%.

Term life and multi-benefit products have also grown in comparison to Q3 2017 - term life is up 31% (a year-to-date increase of 33.6%) and multi-benefit shows a 29.3% increase in Q3 2018 compared with the same period last year (29.9% YTD).

"2018 continues to build on the record-breaking figures for protection new business applications we saw in 2017," said Dave Miller, IRESS executive general manager (commercial). "This trend for growth in protection sales is hugely encouraging."

Contributing factors

There are a combination of factors contributing to growth, he pointed out. "Much-needed inroads have been made to close the protection gap, for example, with providers offering innovative products to better cater for those with certain health criteria or conditions who may otherwise struggle to obtain life insurance cover at a reasonable price," said Miller. "We're also seeing providers embracing technology to reduce time and complexity for the end customer, something which younger generations in particular have come to expect in today's instant access, digital world.

"All in all, it's looking like another great year for protection and I look forward to this positive trend continuing as we go into the final quarter."