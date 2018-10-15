AHC appoints Roger Hattam as CEO

He takes over from Peter Nicolas

Employee benefits communication specialists Anthony Hodges Consulting (AHC) has announced that Roger Hattam is its new CEO.

He takes over from Peter Nicholas, who will continue to work with the company as an adviser. Hattam has held senior board positions within the financial services and energy sectors, including roles with Bradford & Bingley and RWE npower, as well as running his own consulting business.

AHC employs nearly 100 people across offices in UK, US and Australia.

"This is a hugely exciting time for AHC, as it continues to grow in a range of areas, including the expansion of its Australian and US operations," said Hattam. "I'm really looking forward to picking up the baton and working with such an enthusiastic and talented team to build on Peter's great work."

Tony Hodges, AHC's founder, added: "The breadth and complexity of retirement saving options available today means excellence in communication has never been more important. People need the best help in making the right decision for them and we believe empowering members to make informed decisions is now at a critical stage for the financial health of the next generations. Roger has a great deal of experience in the issues involved, having worked in industries directly focusing on people's everyday finances. Coupled with his commitment to outstanding service, he is the perfect fit for AHC. Peter took over when we had 55 staff and has grown us to 93. We will soon pass the 100 mark. I really appreciate his hard work in continuing our growth, streamlining the business and building our financial performance."