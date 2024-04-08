PIB Employee Benefits acquires YouatWork

Expands product portfolio

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits consultancy, PIB Employee Benefits, has acquired employee benefit platform provider, YouatWork.

The deal will enable PIB Employee Benefits, which is part of PIB Group, to expand its product portfolio, with Jo Neary, head of consulting at PIB Employee Benefits, leading the newly combined technology team at PIB Employee Benefits. YouatWork works with over 500 customers, having served the employee benefits industry for over 20 years with a network of advisers and partners who want to support their client base with a benefits platform and generate an extra income stream. The deal forms part of PIB Employee Benefit's ongoing investment in creating "better" benefits solutions for empl...

Jaskeet Briah
