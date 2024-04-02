91% of employers have hybrid workers

Research from Towergate Health and Protection shows that 91% of companies have a hybrid working model and 98% of companies have encouraged workers back to the office.
The research also showed that 30% of employees work from home for at least three days a week, with those aged between 31-40 being the most likely to want to work from home. Over 60s and under 25s are the leas likely to want to work from home. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Health and Protection, said: "Employers should look to offer as wide a range of support as possible and make it easily accessible from the workplace and remotely. We're seeing more employers using employee benefit platforms to help with this." Of those businesses which have attempted to encourage employee...
