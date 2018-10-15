Zurich pays 97% of life protection claims in H1

Nearly half of income protection claims for mental health

Zurich has announced that it paid 97% of all protection claims during the first half of 2018.

Over £116.8m worth of benefits were received by more than 1500 retails customers with life, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) policies.

Critical illness

Zurich paid 91% of critical illness claims during the first six months of this year, amounting to more than £33.1m - the average lump sum was £76k and the highest paid claim was £583k.

As part of this, the insurer also paid a small number of additional payments to customers where their policies enabled them to claim for less severe diagnosis of certain conditions and claims for children with critical illnesses.

The most common reason for a critical illness claim was cancer (64%), followed by heart attack (12%), stroke (7%) and multiple sclerosis (3%). Breast cancer accounted for nearly one in five claims (24%), while prostate and bowel cancer together triggered 12% of claims.

Zurich also confirmed that 9% of claims were not paid because of either non-disclosure of medical information before the plan started (2%) or where illness did not meet the definition (7%).

Income protection

For IP, 95% of new claims were paid during H1, with benefits amounting to more than £4.3m and the average payment was £1,475. Customers also benefited from rehabilitation services through access to Zurich's in-house team of nurses, counsellors and physiotherapists.

Mental illness including anxiety, stress and depression accounted for 45% of all new IP claims, followed by cancer (20%), chronic fatigue syndrome (9%) and musculoskeletal conditions (6%).

For the same period last year mental health accounted for a quarter of IP claims (25%) and this increase is a reminder of the importance of rehabilitation and early intervention at a time when NHS treatment is difficult to access quickly, said the insurer.

A minority of claims were not paid where customers returned to work before their policy's statement period started.

Life

Almost all (99%) life claims were paid by Zurich during H1, a benefit total of £79.4m. Average payments were £40k, the highest pay-out was £1.2m and a minority of claims were not paid because of non-disclosure of important information.

Zurich also offers advance payments to help with funeral costs as well inheritance tax liability or repayment of outstanding mortgages, loans and credit cards. Claims can be paid in full without grant of probate up to £75k to an individual or £150k where a solicitor is involved.

‘Extra services'

"We're proud to have been publishing our claims figures for well over a decade and hope that they continue to challenge the commonly held view that insurers don't pay out," said Peter Hamilton, Zurich's head of market management. "As well as showing that the vast majority of claims are paid, they are a good way of highlighting the extra services and benefits on offer to support customers through different stages of their lives.

"We would urge customers to check their policies to make sure they're benefitting from all of the support services available. This includes advance payments on life policies to help people following the loss of loved ones, right through to Zurich's support service offering customers access to advice on everything from sourcing elder care through to managing debt plus access to professional counselling sessions."