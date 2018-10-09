UnderwriteMe to develop machine learning underwriting

System can match human outcomes when identifying pertinent information for health records

Pacific Life Re and UnderwriteMe are collaborating with the University of Manchester for the development of a text mining and machine-learning underwriting process.

In partnership with the National Centre of Text Mining (NaCTem), the project will develop a system for reading unstructured medical and textural data, such as doctors' reports on life and health insurance applications and claimants.

The system has so far progressed to match human outcomes when identifying pertinent information from health records, and the finished product will be accessible as part of UnderwriteMe's technology suite.

Designed to streamline information that underwriters and claims assessors need to review using automated decisions, the text mining technology aims to cut costs and improve the customer journey.

Intelligent, automated process

"This is an exciting project, which truly reflects our ethos of investing in digital technology to intelligently automate business processes," said Martin Werth, CEO, UnderwriteMe. "By removing existing inefficiencies, we will deliver a superior experience for customers, intermediaries and insurers."

Professor Sophia Ananiadou, director, NaCTeM, School of Computer Science at the University of Manchester, commented: "We have specialised in developing text mining tools for analysing unstructured medical data, informed by cutting edge research in text mining and machine learning for over 10 years. Pacific Life Re and UnderwriteMe are innovative organisations at the cutting edge of using technology to improve their industry. Our collaboration is showing great potential and we look forward to delivering the first system."

Acquisition

Pacific Life Re acquired all the capital share of UnderwriteMe in April 2018. James Tait, head of protection at Pacific Life Re, told COVER at the time: "This was a planned transaction, in which we purchased the remaining shares in UnderwriteMe, having always been the major shareholder. UnderwriteMe has become a core part of our digital innovation strategy, with its technology and Comparison Service gaining significant traction in the UK, Ireland, Asia and Australia. This is a demonstration of our commitment to the business and its potential for the future. There have been no day-to-day changes as a result."