Unum releases single trust solution for group life

Multiple group life policies can be written to 'simplify' employer experience

Employee benefits specialist Unum has launched Expected Group Life Policy (EGLP) Master Trust, a life insurance solution designed to allow employers to offer multiple group life policies to their staff.

The offering, which allows Unum to write multiple group life policies under a single ‘Master Trust', has been created to save employers time and reduce administrative burden associated with managing group life policies.

According to research by Group Risk Development (GRiD), 46% of employers do not offer group life protection to their staff, and 24% do not offer it because it is too expensive to set up and maintain due to lack of internal resources.

Simplified experience

"Our long-term goal with group risk product enhancements is to help close the protection gap among UK workers. GRiD's research indicates there's a sizeable portion of the UK's workforce that is under-protected, and by streamlining the customer experience, we hope to increase the number of workers who have access to this important cover," said Ambika Fraser, head of proposition at Unum UK.

"The peace of mind of knowing that loved ones will be provided for in the event of untimely death is a valuable financial protection benefit that a company can offer its staff. Further, access to Unum Group Life Insurance provides employees access to bereavement support and employee assistance programmes."

According to Unum, the ‘Master Trust' is ‘ready to go' - there is no need to set up a new trust - and there is no need for employers to appoint for act as trustees. Plus there is no additional charge for using the service and trusts are administered by PTL Governance.