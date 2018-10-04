Eight in 10 more likely to apply to employer committed to mental health

64% of graduates and students believe that disclosing mental health issues will hinder chances of securing first job in financial services

A report by the City Mental Health Alliance has found that a large proportion of students and graduates in the UK are concerned about their mental health and its impact on their future careers in financial services.

According to the survey of 519 graduates planning to apply for a job in financial, legal and professional services, 69% described themselves as having experienced rare to severe mental health issues.

These include anxiety (58%), depression (48%) and panic attacks (33%), while 18% said they self-harmed.

Stigma

The results also show that 64% of young jobseekers are worried about the stigma surrounding mental health, believing that telling a prospective employer about past or mental health issues would negatively impact their chances of getting a job.

Only 40% said they would be comfortable discussing their mental health with a manager, while 73% said they would be comfortable talking about physical health issues such as flu, diabetes and back pain.

Over half (56%) said they would cite physical illness instead of their mental illness as their reason for taking a day off, and 41% would avoid disclosing a long-term mental illness to their employer.

'Culture of openness'

"Millions of people spend the majority of their waking hours in the workplace. Alliance members are working hard to create mentally healthy workplaces in financial, legal and professional services and the CMHA aspires to be at the forefront of setting the pace of change for the rest of the UK," said Poppy Jaman OBE, CEO of City Mental Health Alliance. "Our work now includes a significant focus on early careers transition, where there is clearly still much more that needs to be done. This new report will help us to shape our efforts and our focus."

"If people are able to talk about their mental health issues, at every stage of their career, their jobs can be adjusted in a way that enhances their whole life so that they can thrive in the workplace. Employers need to create a culture of openness in order to attract talent and sustain business success. This is the right thing to do because it is people that make businesses great."