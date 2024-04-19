Two in 10 employees have dental insurance or benefits

Two in 10 employees had dental insurance or benefits through the workplace, with 73% of those workers having used these benefits, according to Canada Life.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that of those who had access to dental benefits, 42% said it increased their likelihood of seeing a dentist. Overall, 12% of respondents admitted to not having seen a dentist for more than five years, despite NHS guidance recommending a visit one every two years. Nearly half (48%) of adults have been put off going to the dentist, citing issues with affordability (13%) and fears or a phobia of the dentist (12%). One in 10 were unable to get registered to an NHS dentist, with 8% not having seen a dentist in a long time and were worried ...
