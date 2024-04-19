Two in 10 employees have dental insurance or benefits

One fifth have performed a dental procedure on themselves

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Two in 10 employees had dental insurance or benefits through the workplace, with 73% of those workers having used these benefits, according to Canada Life.

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that of those who had access to dental benefits, 42% said it increased their likelihood of seeing a dentist. Overall, 12% of respondents admitted to not having seen a dentist for more than five years, despite NHS guidance recommending a visit one every two years. Nearly half (48%) of adults have been put off going to the dentist, citing issues with affordability (13%) and fears or a phobia of the dentist (12%). One in 10 were unable to get registered to an NHS dentist, with 8% not having seen a dentist in a long time and were worried ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Group Protection

Former AON CEO David Battle joins Healix
Group Protection

Former AON CEO David Battle joins Healix

Shaping strategic vision

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2024 • 2 min read
L&G launches workplace burnout prevention model
Group Protection

L&G launches workplace burnout prevention model

"Addressing the negative culture first is paramount"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 May 2024 • 2 min read
94% of insurance counselling appointments accessed by employees: ABI
Group Protection

94% of insurance counselling appointments accessed by employees: ABI

More customers are using health services through protection

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 May 2024 • 4 min read