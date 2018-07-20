Westfield Health appoints David Capper as CEO

He replaces Jill Davies following her retirement

Wellbeing and corporate health solutions provider Westfield Health has appointed David Capper as its new CEO.

Capper assumes the role (subject to regulatory approval) following a six-week interim period following the retirement of Jill Davies earlier this May.

Since re-joining Westfield Health as commercial director in December 2017, he has helped drive organisation's brand proposition and strategy through wellness programmes covering mental health and resilience, physical activity, nutrition and sleep.

"David's appointment is a huge vote of confidence by the board in our strategy to become a go-to health and wellbeing provider of choice," said Graham Moore, chairman of Westfield Health.

"In David we have a leader who is passionate about our vision and strategy, who understands the market we operate in and has a network of contacts, both nationally and internationally to continue our journey of becoming a world class health and wellbeing company."

According to the firm, Capper played an instrumental role in securing a partnership with Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC).

"I'm absolutely delighted to be appointed as CEO, it's an exceptionally exciting time, as we continue our journey to becoming a leading health and wellbeing organisation in the UK and beyond," said Capper.

"It's an honour to be leading the business during this significant, landmark period in our 100 year history."