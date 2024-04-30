Third of employers not offering enough wellbeing support

Towergate surveyed 500 HR professionals and found that 28% of employers said it is becoming harder to engage with employees, with 31% finding it harder to attract talent and 28% struggling with retention. One in 10 noted that improving communication of the health and wellbeing support on offer has been the important thing they have increased in the last year to improve recruitment and retention. Potential employees have become increasingly interested in health and wellbeing support when deciding to join a company, according to 34% of employers, as has interest in the overall benefits ...