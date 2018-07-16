City Mental Health Alliance releases 'Thriving at Work' guide

Six core standards for best practice mapped against Stevenson Farmer review

The City Mental Health Alliance (CMHA) has today launched the 'Guide to Thriving at Work', an independent toolkit created by its members to help businesses improve mental health within the workplace.

Mapped against the Thriving at Work standards laid out in the Stevenson Farmer review commissioned by the prime minister in 2017, the CMHA's guide outlines best practice and provides self-assessment tools to help members of the financial and professional services sector meet those standards.

Six core standards

The guide sets out to achieve six core standards. These include the provision of mental health training to employees; disability/mental health awareness training for recruitment interviewers (including graduate schemes); return-to-work mental health training for managers; better workplace awareness of risks such as stress, long-hours and bullying; identification of potentially harmful hot-spots at work and mental health's inclusion in the annual reports of companies.

"Every single employee has both mental health and physical health. Yet the existing guidance for employers around how to encourage and protect an employee's physical health, for example around back pain, far outweighs the advice on how to support employee mental health and wellbeing," said Poppy Jaman, who was appointed as CEO of CMHA last week. "The Stevenson Farmer review was seminal in putting a stake in the ground for employer standards, and the CMHA is proud to have produced the first practical translation of that review for large corporates. We all hope our guide will equip businesses with the practical tools they need to make implement real change."

City collaboration

The CMHA is a not-for-profit alliance of 24 city businesses and organisations (made up of 250,000 employees) dedicated to improving mental health in the workplace. Members include the Bank of England, Hogan Lovells, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, PWC, The FCA, BNY Mellon and Legal & General.

"The creation of the CMHA Thriving at Work guide shows the value of the collaboration between the Alliance members who have come together, pooling their knowledge, data and experience, to create this unique framework," added Jaman. "Our next immediate step is to create a detailed online benchmarking tool, which will allow businesses to easily measure their progress on mental health initiatives in the workplace."

A link to the 'Thriving at Work' framework can be found here.