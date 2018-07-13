PMS and Sesame sign up 700 advisers to protection campaign

Rewire Routines campaign to educate mortgage protection advisers raised over £10,000 for British Heart Foundation

PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network's Rewire Routines campaign, launched in May to encourage mortgage advisers to sell more protection, has received the backing of 700 advisers, managing director Mark Graves announced at Protection Review 2018 yesterday.

Advisers signing up to the charter, which was open for 21 days in June, received access to a range of protection resources via a dedicated support hub. This included a marketing support pack featuring customer-literature, mortgage interview guides and protection disclaimers, plus videos and social media content, as well as guidance on the importance of good habits when incorporating protection within the advice process. Educational webinars hosted by providers offering tips and training were also provided.

"We are very pleased with the success and level of industry participation in this initiative," said Mark Graves, managing director at Sesame and PMS. "Protection is the foundation of financial planning and our aim is to help place this important topic at the heart of advisers' conversations with their clients."

Good cause

For every adviser that signed up a donation was made to the British Heart Foundation by PMS and Sesame, which was matched by Aviva and LV=. A total of over £10,000 was raised.

"I am sure that this is just the start for a number of advisers when it comes to selling protection, and LV have been delighted to have been involved," said Mike Farrell, protection sales director of LV=, who drew upon the recent DWP update regarding changes to state support for mortgage payments as an example of "the need for advisers to highlight the everyday risks their clients face, and the valuable role of protection".

"Those that have taken up the ‘Rewired habit' are well placed to advise confidently and safeguard their clients against life's unpredictable income shocks, which has to be a good thing," he said. "Finally, we're also delighted to have been able to support the British Heart Foundation with a bit of LV Green Heart contribution as well"