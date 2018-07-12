Medical bills abroad cost Brits more than £5000 - MoneySuperMarket

One in 10 do not take out travel insurance

The average cost of Brits getting medical treatment abroad is £5,620 and a third have needed medical treatment while on holiday, research from MoneySuperMarket has revealed.

Despite only costing on average £31, one in 10 still do not take out travel insurance.

According to the study, 44% of 25-34 year olds have required medical treatment abroad, with USA the most likely place for Brits to need treatment but also the most expensive place - a heart by-pass costs £113,000 in the US.

Spain is the second most likely (23%) followed by France (14%). While a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) - available free from the NHS - it is not a substitute for travel insurance because a policy can also cover cancellation and the loss or theft of belongings.

The study also found that three most common travel insurance claims were for gastroenteritis/food poisoning, heart conditions and respiratory-related conditions.

"It is never worth the risk to book a holiday without travel insurance, regardless of where you are going. If you fall ill or suffer an injury, medical expenses can cost thousands of pounds," said Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket. "If you need to be repatriated to the UK, the costs can sky-rocket even higher.

"The research showed that 20% of those that do take out a policy are not clued up on what they are covered for, which could lead to problems if a claim were to be made," he added.