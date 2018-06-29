National Friendly launches member benefits to celebrate 150 years

Discounted care, legal advice and pre-paid funeral plan offer all included

Mutual society National Friendly has announced a series of member benefits to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The benefits on offer include access to discounted care from Grace Consulting, legal advice from the Co-op, a discounted fee for independent financial advice from National Friendly's subsidiary, 425 Financial Solutions, and a £150 discount on a pre-paid funeral plan from the Co-op.

Discretionary grants will also be given to members of the National Friendly Foundation Fund for member welfare, medical research, palliative care, investment in youth education and sport, elderly care and donations to charitable organisations.

"Being owned by our members means that we can reinvest profits in products, services and benefits for our members instead of paying dividends to shareholders," said National Friendly CEO Jonathon Long. "We're delighted to be able to offer these new benefits to all our members."

