Rise in housing worries for employees

Zurich Corporate Risk has unveiled that calls to employee assistance helplines related to housing are on the rise.
Calls related to landlord and tenancy issues were up 95% across 2023, with calls concerning housing difficulties also rising by 51% in the same period. Call regarding financial concerns overall had increased by 42%. Employment concerns were also high on the list for the EAP, there was an increase in calls around worries linked to redundancy, up by 156%; and employment, up by 33%. Nick Homer, Head of Group Risk at Zurich UK said: "At a time when employees are struggling with all sorts of personal issues, it is more important than ever that employers offer proactive and preventative sup...
