Stuart Scullion: FCA's 'broad-brush approach' impacting healthcare

Executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurance and Intermediaries (AMII) calls for regulator to be "more prescriptive"

Fifteen months after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented transparency measures for general insurance renewals, Stuart Scullion, executive chairman of healthcare insurance trade body AMII, has criticised the regulator for falling short with its demands.

The rules set out in the FCA Policy Statement PS16/21, which came into effect on 1 April 2017, encourage instant comparisons for policyholders of the cost of renewals (compared to the previous year's premium) alongside ‘shopping around' messages to help ensure customers are of cover available elsewhere.

Scullion, however, argued that the FCA "stopped short" of making it mandatory that firms display notices on the front page of their renewal notices.

Nightmare to police

"The FCA regulation was intended to address three elements around transparency in general insurance renewals - levels of consumer engagement at policy renewal, improve the treatment of consumers and promote effective competition in the market. But has it done that?" he asked.

"Yet again the healthcare sector is being impacted by an FCA broad-brush approach to general insurance business. The premium comparison problem exists in the household and motor sectors where sadly, some insurers take advantage of loyal existing consumers in their renewal premiums.

"However, healthcare is being negatively impacted. The shopping around notices are just an extension of the problem. The FCA should have issued firms with a single shopping around statement and told them where they wanted it posted in renewal documentation.

"The current arrangement is neither helpful to consumers or firms," said Scullion.

"If a customer has been with Insurer A for a period of six years but only used Broker B as their appointed intermediary for two years, they would receive both of the shopping around notices which only serves to confuse. In addition, it is a nightmare for insurers and intermediaries to police.

"I'd have preferred the FCA to be more prescriptive - issue a single statement and say it must be displayed on one of the first two pages of a renewal invitation. That would deliver simplicity and consistency.

"I want an FCA which is proudly the protector of the consumer, but one which does not place an unnecessary burden upon member firms. Sometimes they lose sight of that."