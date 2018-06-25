Teledoc acquires Advance Medical

Telehealth platform expanding to offer global health solutions to US employers

Following the acquisition of Best Doctors last year, US telehealth platform Teledoc has today announced it has taken over international virtual care provider Advance Medical.

Both this transaction and last year's agreement with Best Doctors are part of Teledoc's drive towards integrating companies into a globally connected, large-scale health offering to US employers (one third of all US employees live abroad).

"Today we bring together two companies who, by consistently putting the consumer first, have proven the transformative power of offering full-spectrum virtual care solutions," said Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc. "This acquisition advances our strategy to continually expand our product portfolio, as well as our operational footprint in attractive global markets."

Global reach

In particular, Teledoc is looking to take advantage of Advance Medical's clinical and operational expertise in markets such as Latin America and Asia, where private health insurance growth rates are more than double that of the US.

"We share Teladoc's belief that a virtual care solution should be comprehensive in nature, and provide answers and outcomes for people regardless of their location or medical condition," said Carlos Nueno, co-founder, Advance Medical. "Our clients have increasingly demanded high-quality virtual care at scale, and now we have the ability to bring this meaningful change to the healthcare system."

"With the ability to harness the rapid pace of medical innovation, deliver an unsurpassed commitment to clinical quality, and maintain our unwavering patient-centric vision, there is no doubt we will have a profound consumer impact as we continue to expand access to high quality care," adds Marc Subirats, co-founder, Advance Medical.