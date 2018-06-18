Independent adviser firm Barnett Waddingham joins GRiD

1,000-strong consultancy signs up to group risk trade body

Independent UK consultancy Barnett Waddingham is now a member of industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The 1,000-strong advisory firm has eight offices across the country and works across risk, pensions, investment and insurance.

"Group risk benefits form an integral part of our overall workplace health and wellbeing proposition," said Kevin O'Neill, head of workplace health for Barnett Waddingham. "We recognise that much work still remains to be done to increase their visibility, flexibility and relevance in the workplace of today and tomorrow. We are pleased to join GRiD and add our voice to existing GRiD members and are looking forward to helping further drive the market and continue raising standards across the industry"

GRiD benefits

Alongside involvement with industry campaigns and training, membership provides access to pan-industry and employer research, website content and networking opportunites.

"We're uniquely placed that our membership is across advisers, providers and reinsurers, which gives our members so much value, from support with responses to consultation papers and access to our experts, through to our recently launched training academy," said Steve Bridger, chairman of GriD. "GRiD also provides the opportunity for companies to give back to the industry, so it really is a partnership, and we're delighted to welcome Barnett Waddingham into the fold."