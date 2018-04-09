Sugar tax: 67% say education is more effective than taxation

Seven in 10 UK adults believe people should have freedom of choice

On Friday (6 April), the government brought into effect its Soft Drinks Industry Levy to help combat obesity and poor oral health, which has added 18p to the price of drinks (per litre) with sugar content over-five-but-below-eight grams per 100ml - drinks containing over eight grams of sugar per 100ml face an increase of 24p per litre.

According to research by SimplyHealth (YouGov via 5,264 people in February 2018), while 59% of UK adults support the ‘sugar tax', nearly seven in 10 (67%) believe education is more effective than taxation when encouraging healthy life choices.

Parents and guardians (69%) also back better education over taxation, while 68% believe the government has a responsibility to help people make healthier lifestyle choices.

Freedom of choice

Ultimately though UK adults (68%) believe people should have freedom of choice, even if it adversely impacts their health.

"While it's encouraging to see that the majority of people support the new levy, it appears there is a need for more education to promote a better understanding of the urgent need to address the alarming levels of obesity and poor oral health - particularly those of children - in the UK," said Henry Clover, chief dental officer at SimplyHealth.

Worryingly, almost a quarter (21%) said paying a bit extra would not deter them from purchasing a sugary drink - a figure that rose to 28% when considered among 18 to 24 year olds - and a fifth opposed (20%) the tax.

"It's concerning that one in five people say they would not be deterred by potential price increases of sugary drinks, particularly 18-24 year olds, which suggests there is a need to invest in education and teach young people the importance of healthy dietary choices from a young age. Sugary drinks are a leading cause of tooth decay and acid erosion and offer little to no nutritional value."