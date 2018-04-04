Barriers exist despite better workplace mental health support

Confidentiality concerns, privacy fears and letting family down all reasons employees do not reach out to employers for help, says RedArc

Despite ongoing developments on the market to provide better support for sufferers of mental health problems in the workplace - including, for example, Bupa's recent Business Mental Health Advantage and Aviva's new Optimum policy - nurse service RedArc has listed nine reasons why employees still might struggle to seek assistance from their employer.

These include:

Confidentiality - fear that disclosure to a third party such as an insurer, employee assistance programme (EAP) or mental health worker will be shared with the HR department.

- fear that disclosure to a third party such as an insurer, employee assistance programme (EAP) or mental health worker will be shared with the HR department. Privacy - uneasiness about making private phone calls to a GP or insurer within an office environment, or that colleagues will find out they are attending appointments within office hours.

- uneasiness about making private phone calls to a GP or insurer within an office environment, or that colleagues will find out they are attending appointments within office hours. Promotions - concern around being overlooked for progressive job opportunities.

- concern around being overlooked for progressive job opportunities. Remuneration - worry that mental health problems may hold them back from a pay rise and bonuses, which can add to financial stress.

- worry that mental health problems may hold them back from a pay rise and bonuses, which can add to financial stress. Suitability for the role - belief of an individual that they will be no longer trusted to do their job, especially if they are required to drive, carry firearms, use heavy machinery or manage other people's situations effectively.

- belief of an individual that they will be no longer trusted to do their job, especially if they are required to drive, carry firearms, use heavy machinery or manage other people's situations effectively. Split persona - an employee's presumption that they should leave their personal problems at the door when they come to work.

- an employee's presumption that they should leave their personal problems at the door when they come to work. Letting down family - fear of shame or stigma surrounding the admittance of a mental health condition.

- fear of shame or stigma surrounding the admittance of a mental health condition. Seriousness of conditions - some employees might not believe their symptoms warrant the fuss and think they could be opening a can of worms.

- some employees might not believe their symptoms warrant the fuss and think they could be opening a can of worms. Cost - some employees are suspicious they will be charged for private face-to-face support further down the line.

RedArc's managing director, Christine Husbands, said: "We speak to people from all walks of life and from all backgrounds, and we've found that there are a significant number of factors that organisations need to address with their employees in order for their mental health support to achieve its full potential.

"It's really important to remember that just because we as an industry are making lots of noise about breaking down the taboos of mental health, employees might not feel the same," she added.

Better communication, proactive stance

"The communication of mental health support needs to not only say ‘we offer it and here's how to access it' but it also needs to address these very genuine concerns of real employees," she added.

"Any mental health condition that is left to fester will ultimately take longer to heal which is then more challenging for both the employee and employer.

"We need to take a proactive stance and tell employees that there should not be any fear around talking or acting upon mental health issues, and debunk some of these concerns and myths."