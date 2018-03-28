Old Mutual Wealth to change name to Quilter

The move is to separate entity from Old Mutual

Old Mutual Wealth has confirmed that its group company name has changed from Old Mutual Wealth Management to Quilter.

The rebrand is to take place over a period of two years and there will be no immediate changes for customers, said the firm.

In the meantime, for its UK platform and life assurance business the group will continue as Old Mutual Wealth alongside its other subsidiaries such as Old Mutual Wealth International and its intermediary wing Intrinsic.

"Building on our strong 2017 results that we announced on 15 March, we continue to make great progress towards our anticipated listing as a leading independent wealth management business," Paul Feeney, CEO of Old Mutual Wealth. "We believe that we have a compelling investment opportunity and we look forward to listing as Quilter in due course."

It is expected the first business to be renamed will be its Multi-Asset business which will become Quilter Investors.