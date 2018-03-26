The Health Insurance Group staff trained by Mind

Management team mentored by charity on mental wellbeing in the workplace

The Health Insurance Group, which advises its clients on supporting the mental health of their staff, has given provided training from mental health charity Mind to its own management staff in a bid to raise awareness, better signpost internal mental health issues and provide support to its employees.

According to Mind's Workplace Wellbeing Index 2016/17 (survey of 15,000 participants across 30 organisations), 80% of employees who reported having poor mental health said their workplace was a contributing factor, either due to problems within the workplace or a combination of those inside and outside of work.

'Practice what you preach'

As The Health Insurance Group deals with the mental health support of its clients, the firm has taken a ‘practice what you preach' approach to managing its own staff.

"As part of our strategy of making The Health Insurance Group a great place to work, we take an holistic approach to the mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of our people," Brett Hill, managing director, The Health Insurance Group said. "We believe that mental health is as important, if not more so, than physical health.

"The training has been enlightening, we all feel better informed and better able to support our staff," he added. "The learning process starts from the top and we are encouraging this approach to be cascaded throughout the company."

Workshop

The training, which took place as a workshop on 13 March, featured 16 managers and covered subjects such as increasing knowledge and awareness of mental health; links between mental and physical health; spotting signs and symptoms of stress; triggers of mental ill health; the impact of it on performance as well as developing confidence to proactively manage and issues of mental health to benefit themselves, others and the organisation.

"It's great to see a company like The Health Insurance Group investing in mental health training. Prioritising good mental health at work isn't just the right thing to do, but it makes business sense too, as employers that take staff wellbeing seriously report greater staff morale and productivity, as well as reduced sickness absence," Emma Mamo, said head of workplace wellbeing at Mind.

"We would encourage all employers to train their staff in mental health awareness. Training is just one of many things forward-thinking employers can and should be doing in order to create mentally healthy workplaces. It's also really important that organisations work towards tackling the work-related causes of stress and poor mental health at work, promoting good mental health for all employees, and supporting staff experiencing a mental health problem."