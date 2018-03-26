Aegon UK: 24% of life claims paid out early for terminal illness in 2017

Firm pays 98% of life and 94% of CIC claims

Aegon UK has published claims data which shows a total of £120.6m worth of protection claims were paid to more than 1,400 families and businesses in 2017.

Life claims (98%) were paid to 687 families and businesses in 2017, amounting to £58.1m - the average claim was £84,648 at an age of 61.

Cancer was the most common cause of a life claim (42%), followed by heart-related conditions (23%).

Interestingly, 24% of life claims were paid-out early as part of Aegon UK's Terminal Illness benefit policy (where life expectancy is 12 months or less), and 94% of those were paid.

In total, £23.7m was paid for terminal illness claims in 2017, to 200 families and businesses.

CIC

Aegon paid 94% of critical illness claims, a total of £37.6m (£2m more than last year) - the average amount paid was £86,037 at an age of 50 years old.

Cancer, heart attack and stroke accounted for 80% of CIC claims, with cancer alone accounting for 60% followed by 14% for heart attacks and 6% for strokes.

Nearly 5% of the CIC claims declined in 2017 were due to the definition not being met, while the remaining 1% were due to misrepresentation.

Income protection

Aegon paid 96% of new claims received, and over £426,000 in regular monthly benefits. Cancer was the most common reason for IP claims (29%) in 2017.

"The low number of claims we continue to receive on this type of protection policy can impact the figures dramatically," said Simon Jacobs, head of claims and underwriting at Aegon UK. "With only 25 claims received last year, a single decline can make a big difference. The number of claims paid has remained static.

"However, while we don't believe this data can provide any meaningful like-for-like comparison, we continue to share it for the sake of complete transparency for both advisers and customers."

Strong and consistent

Of the overall findings, Jacobs said that while claims data is one thing, it is the claims experience of the individual that matters just as much.

"We are proud that our claims figures continue to be strong and consistent. Figures like these continue to chip away at the misperception that providers don't pay claims, which will start to improve consumer confidence and trust in providers," he said.

"We've reported our claims experience for more than 10 years and in this time we've worked closely with advisers to reduce incidents of misrepresentation and ensure that customers have the best claims experience. But for Aegon, the customer experience at point of claim is equally important to the number of claims paid.

"Our claims team and supportive health and wellbeing service (provided by Health Assured) help customers and their families through some of the most devastating situations they might ever face. Each customer and their family will have a different, difficult situation they are dealing with and appreciate the sensitivity our claims assessors offer when it matters most."