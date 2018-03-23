13% decrease in IP plans since 2013

Income protection decline leaving customers at risk of limited payment policies

New stats from Defaqto show that the number of IP plans on the market has fallen from 56 to 49 over the past five years (13%), while the number of providers has dropped from 32 to 24.

The slide has been offset by an increase in limited payment policies, which pay out for between two and five years, and this is leaving policyholders at risk in the event of a long-term illness or life-changing injury, Defaqto has warned.

According to the findings, 53% offer term-to-retirement cover today, compared to 68% five years ago, whereas 47% now offer fixed term payment options compared to just 32% in 2013.

Cheaper but less cover

While limited options are appealing to customers buying on price and quicker because they require less underwriting, it is likely they will struggle to meet the coverage required for the majority of claims, which average at a pay-out length of four years, or - as some insurers have reported - seven.

"Income protection is a complex product and anyone buying it should seek independent financial advice and make sure they get the right product for their needs," said Ben Heffer, insight analyst - life and protection at Defaqto, who, despite the shift to limited policies, said he believed having some IP cover is better than none.