Four in 10 cancer cases could be prevented by lifestyle changes

Smoking still biggest culprit and obesity second - however only 15% know the latter is connected

Research by Cancer Research UK has indicated that more than 2,500 cancer cases a week could be avoided in the UK through lifestyle changes and that the two biggest causes of the disease are smoking and obesity.

The findings, published in the British Journal of Cancer, show more than 135,000 cases of cancer could be prevented each year - around four in 10 cases - by simple changes such as stopping smoking, healthy weight, eating healthy and cutting back on alcohol.

"We took data from national surveys showing how common each risk factor is in the population, and data from the UK cancer registries showing how many cases of each cancer type there are. Then we searched published research for information on how much each risk factor increases cancer risk, using only gold standard epidemiology research," said Dr Katrina Brown, who led the analysis at Cancer Research UK.

"For example, those studies compared the number of cancers in people who smoke to the number of cancers in people who are non-smokers, to get a relative risk of cancer in smokers. We used that information, along with data on how common smoking is in the UK and how many cases of smoking-related cancer types there are, to estimate how many of those cancer cases overall are due to smoking,"

Two camps

The research highlighted that cancer can be placed into two camps - those we can control, those we can't, with the latter including genetic changes and hereditary causes not affected by lifestyle choices.

However for those we do have control over, the research calculated that certain risk factors - for example, smoking - have become less common since the previous similar study (2011), which suggests that lifestyle choices and wellness initiatives spurred by the government do have an impact.

Obesity

While smoking-related cancers are still the biggest cause of cancer - 54,300 cases every year - the rate is decreasing considerably, however Cancer Research UK warns that obesity - now the second biggest cause - is an increasing threat and that more needs to be done in society to combat it.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of 13 different types of cancer, and causes around 22,800 cases of cancer in the UK every year, the data found.

However, according to the research, only 15% people know that obesity is responsible for the disease.