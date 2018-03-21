Holloway Friendly introduces 'immediate underwriting decision'

Online application journey using reflexive questions for advisers and customers

Advisers and clients of Holloway Friendly products (short term income protection, purely income protection, classic plus income protection) are being offered ‘an immediate underwriting decision' at point of sale for a range of applicants.

A rules-based application journey using reflexive questioning has been designed to provide an instant outcome, and an SLA of 24 hours is to be adhered to by Royal Friendly where underwriting is required.

"We're listening to advisers and their clients and making changes accordingly," said Mike Taylor, COO of Holloway Friendly. "Offering an ‘immediate decision' is part of our continued commitment to improve our online quote, apply and underwriting journey and is a significant step in the development of our business.

"It also enables advisers to write business in less time and clients can be on cover sooner," he added.

New administration system

In addition to immediate underwriting, BMI loadings are now automatically applied during the application process.

The development has come following investment into a new policy administration system by the firm, which allows advisers to write long-term and short-term policies in minutes with no medical evidence required during the underwriting process.

"This exciting development for Holloway is a key part of the implementation our new growth strategy and is a further demonstration of our commitment to improving the customer and adviser experience when dealing with us," Stuart Tragheim, CEO of Holloway Friendly. "We have plans for further developments that we expect to launch later this year."