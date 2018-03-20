Three-in-five UK CEOs most concerned about employee mental health

84% of those without a corporate wellbeing programme plan to introduce one either within next 12 months or over next three years

According to the annual Employee Wellbeing Research 2018 from Rewards & Benefits Association (REBA) in association with Punter Southall Health & Protection, 60% of UK CEOs see mental health as the area of most concern when it comes to employee wellbeing.

Only 16% of employers have a plan to combat mental health issues within the workplace in place, however 37% plan to introduce one within the next 12 months and 26% said they plan to do so by 2020, the research also found.

Increasing demand

Despite rising in 2017, workplace wellbeing spending is still low, with a mean spend of £26 to £50 per year per employee, even at organisations with a wellbeing strategy in place.

However the amount of corporate wellbeing programmes in the UK grew from less than a third (30%) in 2016 to just under half (45%) in 2017 and 84% of those without one are planning to introduce one either within the next 12 months or over the next three years.

According to the research, 30% of wellbeing strategies are to improve engagement and culture within the workplace, while 23% are to improve organisational culture.

Alarmingly, 73% said high-pressure working environments are now the biggest threat to wellbeing and employers are concerned about the negative impact this has on its employees. Physical inactivity (55%) and managing an ageing workforce (36%) are also key considerations.

Help from Board

The research also found that only 8% of CEOs said that Boards were driving wellness workplace programmes, while 5% said their Board has little or no interest in them.

"Whereas in previous years, few talked openly about mental health, it is now the top concern of UK employers. There is also a clear recognition that high pressured working environments put employees' physical and mental health at risk," said John Dean, chief commercial officer at Punter Southall Health & Protection.

"While there is a positive increase in companies adopting wellbeing programmes year on year, few strategies are being driven by the Board and this is concerning. For wellbeing programmes to succeed, it is essential they are integrated into the business strategy and prioritised by the board," added Dean.

