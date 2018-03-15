Employers need clarity on government childcare voucher scheme

Government decision to keep salary sacrifice open for further six months causing HMRC confusion

The government's U-turn on childcare policy, which has extended the salary sacrifice childcare voucher scheme (CCV) for a further six months, should be welcomed by employers, however those who have already taken steps to initiate the changes are likely to encounter difficulties, Aon Employee Benefits has warned.

Initially the tax-free scheme was due to replace employer-sponsored childcare scheme on 6 April and this was the date most employers were working to.

"It is welcome news that employees have the opportunity to join the current employer-provided CCV scheme for a further six months," said Jeff Fox, principal at Aon Employee Benefits, however this move "has not come without challenges," he added.

Confusion

HMRC has not yet clarified whether schemes need to remain open to the ‘available to all' requirement and whether an organisation can use a closed scheme while still allowing existing members to retain their current tax privileges.

"It is clear that many employees will be looking to their employer to offer an extended scheme, so the situation is critical," added Fox. "Employers should engage with their benefit providers at the earliest opportunity to consider the options.

"Given the extraordinary nature of this development and the fact it creates further uncertainty for employers, we can see that many organisations will be reluctant to offer an open scheme. We hope that HMRC is supportive of organisations who take this decision and do not penalise them for making pragmatic decisions."

