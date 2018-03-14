Toni Smith named as COO for Primis Mortgage Network

Previously she was business operations director for First Complete

Primis Mortgage Network has appointed Toni Smith as chief operating officer, which is a natural extension of her previous role of business operations officer for First Complete.

The move, which comes following the integration of First Complete & Pink into Primis Mortgage Network under LSL Property Services in February, is a reflection of substantial LSL growth within financial services, the firm said.

Smith will be responsible for driving process efficiency across the business, managing the Primis proposition, and adviser and AR firm authorisations.

"It is a very exciting time for us at Primis and I am delighted to start my new role as chief operating officer," said Toni Smith, COO for Primis Mortgage Network. "We have big plans for 2018, and I will of course be bringing all of my past experience to this position to further strengthen the Primis brand and drive our significant growth plans. ‘Primis' is the Latin for ‘First' and I absolutely want to position our business as the ‘first and foremost' mortgage network."