CIExpert on Aviva's revised Relevant Life policy

New version is "a different beast entirely" compared to individual CIC plans, says Alan Lakey

Today Aviva announced it has launched a revised HMRC-approved Relevant Life policy.

Within the new version, critical illness cover (CIC) has been replaced by ‘employee significant illness cover', which covers only the most serious conditions - such as cancer, strokes and heart attacks - which result in retirement.

Enabling up to £1m protection and running from age 18 to 75, the new trigger requirements will rule out claims for minor heart attacks, strokes and early-stage cancers.

More clarity

According to CIExpert's Alan Lakey, "This new HMRC-approved version will provide confidence to advisers who previously worried about potential compliance repercussions."

However, he added, it's a "different beast entirely" when compared to individual CIC policies as it does not meet ABI requirements.

"The optional illness cover cannot be called ‘critical illness cover' due to the nature of the design as it is unable to meet the ABI's requirement for such a plan," said Lakey. "The new plan does not compare with the individual plans offered by Aviva, which is due to the insistence that a retirement event is created. Equally, it should not be compared in this way because it is a different beast entirely. This plan is aimed at employers who wish to protect their employees.

"Having additional retirement event cover alongside death cover makes for a more comprehensive plan and is bound to prove popular," he added.

No confusion

Ultimately, though, Lakey welcomed the move as the agreement with HMRC has removed any uncertainty that existed around the issue within the market - for both providers and advisers.

"Plaudits go to Aviva for not only widening the scope of the market but for also ensuring that existing plans are not subject to challenge," said Lakey. "CIExpert has always been supportive of innovations that make use of the tax incentives available to assist in reducing the protection gap. This plan will go some way to achieving this desired outcome."

See the full list of covered conditions with CIExpert's comments below.