More women than men embracing wellbeing apps in the workplace

Despite initially snubbing the services, more females are using Earthmiles

Women are embracing wellbeing and healthy living via apps despite the services struggling to gain traction with females in the past, data released by workplace wellbeing app Earthmiles has suggested.

Research from wired.com in 2017 indicated that although 14% of the male population had downloaded a wellbeing or fitness app, only 6% of women had done the same.

Recent user information from Earthmiles, however, shows that women account for 65% of the 110,000-plus users on its app, and that 49m km of the 62m covered in the past 18 months since its launch were by females (44m by walking).

"The emphasis of Earthmiles from the start was about inclusiveness and rewarding all activity, including humble walking," said Earthmiles co-founder and chief commercial officer, Tobin Murphy-Coles. "We focus on wellbeing rather than fitness largely because fitness can be intimidating for those who want to make gradual improvements to their lifestyle.

"There is renewed vigour in keeping well and healthy, so we're making it as simple as possible to be financially-rewarded from movement, whether it's walking, running or cycling."

Demographic

According to Earthmiles, the women using the app are typically between 24 and 44, the majority are in their mid-30s.

"We're witnessing a surge in professional women who want to focus on their personal wellbeing as well as use the reward mechanism to access healthy nutrition, for themselves and their young families," added Murphy-Coles.

According CEO and founder of Earthmiles, Megha Prakash, 70% of users say the app increases their activity levels.

"We are immensely proud that on this International Women's Day, we are joined by tens of thousands of women internationally celebrating with us," said Prakash.