41% of employers unprepared for new HMRC tax rules

Companies have one month to prepare for new regulations coming into force in April

According to Aon Benefits & Trends Survey 2018, 41% of employers are unaware of the implications of the Optional Remuneration Arrangements (OPRA) which will come into effect on 6 April.

The survey carried out by Aon Employee Benefits found that only 20% of organisations have made necessary changes and many are using a temporary ‘grandfathering' approach which the HMRC will no longer accept.

Meanwhile, 38% said their strategy is unaffected by the new tax rule which was implemented by the government in April 2017.

"In April, the ‘grandfathering' measures that many organisations utilised as a short-term approach to maintain their previous taxation position will come to an end - and HMRC are ready to act," said Jeff Fox, principal at Aon Employee Benefits. "We understand they are conducting more frequent audits under the guise of ‘know your customer' visits, and asking to see flexible benefits agreements to focus on OPRA arrangements.

"If companies don't know if they are impacted by the regulations, we would suggest they seek advice and then act quickly to create long-term compliant solutions," he added. "The process can take some time."

Useful advice

Organisations will need to understand any Type A impacts (normal salary sacrifice reduction, less salary benefit in return), which Aon advised are reasonably easy to address.

However the more complicated Type B impacts (where an employee has the choice between a benefit and the taxable cash equivalent) are likely to affect many flex schemes, potentially creating tax liabilities that did not previously exist.

Employers in particular should be ready for potential tax changes - and therefore charges - affecting group life assurance and group income protection, which will apply from 6 April at the latest as part of salary sacrifice changes in the Finance Act 201.

"Non-compliance not only has tax liabilities but also can have brand PR consequences as HMRC has been known to name and shame organisations," warned Fox.

