Rising auto-enrolment contribution an employee benefits opportunity

Upcoming launch of higher employer and employee minimum contributions offers chance to highlight value of employee benefits to clients, research by MetLife UK has revealed

Employee benefit consultants (EBCs) believe that while the rise of minimum contribution rates - from 1% of salary to 2% for employers and from 1% to 3% for employees - this April may be challenging for the market, it is an ideal opportunity to sell the appeal of employee benefits more effectively, a survey by Metlife UK has found.

Of the 202 EBCs questioned, 85% said auto-enrolment, which came into effect five years ago, has delivered a step-change in funding for benefits.

Since it came into effect, 8.5m employees have started saving and 800,000 employers have signed up, however EBCs admit that they need to enhance their offering to clients ahead of the introduction of higher contributions.

Better engagement

According to the research, engagement from employees is improving, with more than half (55%) saying they value the benefits they receive from work - a 25% increase from a 2015 study.

Meanwhile, industry data from ORC International (October 2017) indicates that group risk market projections following auto-enrolment were over-optimistic, with existing schemes growing but the new employer market staying still.

While there are concerns that the forthcoming changes could lead to employees opting out of pensions - with 27% EBCs believing this will be the case - there is also the feeling that it will in effect encourage interest in employee benefits.

Nearly four out of five EBCs (78%) believe the rise in auto-enrolment minimum contributions will not lead to cuts to benefit budgets and 34% even expect employers to increase their budgets.

Increased awareness

"The increase in minimum contributions for employers and employees next April is a potential challenge for employee benefits providers and consultants and needs to be addressed," said Adrian Matthews, employee benefits director of Metlife. "It is encouraging that EBCs do not believe it will mean a major drop off in employee contributions but providers and consultants need to focus on ensuring the value of benefits is widely understood.

"The evidence is that employees are increasingly valuing the benefits they receive at work which creates a real opportunity for businesses to align their benefits strategy with their business strategy," he added.

Ultimately the research also found that a third (33%) of consultants believe group risk providers need to review the products they offer clients, while 73% are concerned about the rising cost of benefits provision for employers.