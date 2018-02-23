Employers should record employee financial stress via EAPs

Financial wellbeing firm Neyber suggests better use of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) would benefit both workers and companies

A simple but effective change to personnel processing would go a long way to improving quality of life for employees and therefore helping a business, financial wellbeing company Neyber has rallied.

The firm has suggested that employers ask their EAP providers to track employee financial notifications of stress, a change that can easily be made within EAP systems themselves.

"Currently, we understand EAPs track when an employee is depressed or anxious, but the employers can't tell if it's for financial reasons," said Monica Kalia, co-founder of Neyber. "Yet making this adjustment gives employers three things: they can far better understand employee issues with better data, then they can fine-tune the wellbeing support they provide and then ultimately understand how well their strategy is working".

Drawing upon a nationwide study of 10,000 UK workers and 500 employers entitled ‘The DNA of Financial Wellbeing 2017', which showed that 48% of workers are borrowing to meet their basic financial needs, Neyber has sent out a warning to employers about the impact of poor individual financial wellbeing on firms.

The study also suggested that 54% of employers say the effect of poor financial wellbeing impacts on employee behaviour and 56% say it impacts job performance, a strain that could be sign-posted and eased by using an EAP, Neyber believes.

Case study

Sally Purbrick, reward director of Anglian Water, offered her company as a case study example.

"We have had a hardship loan scheme in place for some time," she said. "We'd recognised that we were getting a number of stress related calls, so we worked with our EAP to broaden out the categories to define financially-related stress separately."

"Now, our colleagues can go through Neyber to get an affordable loan, and we still also have a hardship fund," she added. "But if they are declined, individuals are reminded that they can go to our EAP for assistance. Managers and employees now feel supported, and that with our hardship fund, EAP and financial education, that they have an offer in place to get them out of financial stress and worry."