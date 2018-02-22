Registration open and agenda set for AMII AGM

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) readies annual general meeting for 14 March in Milton Keynes

GDPR and other regulatory issues will feature high on the agenda of AMII's next AGM, while opportunities for growth, diversification and innovation within the industry will also be hot topics.

Taking place on 14 March at the Doubletree Hilton, Stadium:MK, between 10.30am and 3pm, registration for the event is now open at the AMII website.

Branko Bjelobaba, director of Branko Ltd and AMII's compliance partner, will give a keynote presentation about GDPR requirements ahead of its implementation date on 25 May.

He will also give an overview of other regulatory issues, including IDD, compliance with upcoming changes to the FCA's Senior Managers and Certification Regime and the FCA's consultation plans for increased small business access to Financial Ombudsman Service.

Matthew Whitehouse, head of regional sales at UNUM, will present on ‘The power of solutions diversification - embracing complimentary products to ensure holistic advice', while Matthew Ward, senior manager in innovation and retail at AXA PPP, will speak on ‘Innovation: bringing the outside in'.

The event will also feature a broker-directed demonstration from Steve Warden of Rapid Quote.

From the chairman

"As an industry we're facing new challenges this year and I want businesses to be as prepared as possible for the changes that lie ahead such as GDPR," said Stuart Scullion, AMII Chairman.

"However, the industry is also presenting exciting opportunities for growth and diversification, and while it is important to focus on compliance, we shouldn't forget to be ambitious. The theme of compliance and industry opportunities was a natural fit for this year's AGM.

"I'm looking forward to what is set to be an informative and interesting day," he added.