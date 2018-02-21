IRM releases new risk management model guide

The Institute of Risk Management's (IRM) Internal Model Industry Forum (IMIF) has published its eighth guidance document for the insurance market

Entitled The Journey from Model Validation to Model Risk Management and produced by a team of industry practitioners led by Philip Whittingham, head of model validation and risk governance at XL Catlin, and Marc Taymans, managing partner at Risk Dynamics, the guidance document has been developed to help insurers improve and adapt their modelling capability using the best of their data.

Offering a framework for model risk management, the document sets out a risk-based approach, which needs to be tailored specifically to a firm's risk and culture, and looks at all models used by the firm, not only those for regulatory purposes.

The intention is to improve decision-making of a company and to add value by allowing the most efficient allocation of resources.

"Models are an essential tool to help insurers manage uncertainty but users need to be aware of whether they are appropriate for the decisions they are supporting," said Whittingham. "Model risk management extends significantly beyond model validation, which is just one control activity within a robust model risk management process, and brings a range of benefits.

"Best practice is still developing but our project team has come up with some useful industry resources including an example risk classification and an example model risk management policy as a starting point."

Roel Van den Heuvel, associate partner at Risk Dynamics, who supported the work added: "We see tremendous opportunity for model risk management in the insurance industry, a practice which has been well established in banking. In particular, from the discussions with the IMIF working party, we believe extending the scope beyond regulatory models to a focus on business value will improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness in the models insurers operate."