Bad health choices cutting workers' life expectancy

Unhealthy behaviour and other risk factors significantly reducing longevity, research by VitalityHealth has revealed

According to analysis of VitalityHealth's Vitality Age algorithm, 10% of employees can expect to have their life expectancy reduced by 10 years or more predominantly due to their lifestyle choices.

Vitality Age measures the impact of lifestyle, clinical and mental health factors on a person's life expectancy to calculate the disparity between Vitality Age and chronological age - termed the Vitality Age Gap - which describes the number of years that an individual could expect to lose or gain in life expectancy as a result of their behaviour.

The research, which analysed the Vitality Ages of UK employees from findings of Britain's Healthiest Workplace study from 2017, found that 88% of employees had a Vitality Age greater than their chronological age, with 10% having a Vitality Age Gap of 10 or more years older than their chronological age, drastically reducing their life expectancy.

These statistics - alongside the finding that average life expectancy in the UK is reduced by more than four years as a result of unhealthy choices - suggest that a large number of people can be expected to die before reaching retirement.

Economic loss

VitalityHealth estimates that the UK will see approximately 30,000 deaths each year among the working age population due to lifestyle health factors, which when projected over a 10-year period equates to a loss of 4m working years - a £125bn cost to the UK economy.

"The concept that unhealthy lifestyles are impacting on people's long-term health and mortality risk is well established. However, too often this is thought of as a retirement-age problem, when in fact it is having a significant impact for the working-age population, and for the wider UK economy," said Shaun Subel, director of corporate wellness strategy at VitalityHealth.

"Fortunately, our research has demonstrated that lifestyle factors are by far the greatest driver of premature deaths, meaning that the majority of them are eminently preventable. For example, 40% of these deaths are due to lack of physical activity and poor nutrition alone."

Employer impact

What the figures do not take into account is the impact of a dying workforce can have on employers and their businesses, when it comes to replacing staff and dealing with absenteeism.

"For employers, the benefits of improved employee health and wellbeing go beyond reducing the risk of an employee dying prematurely," continued Subel. "We have seen from our research that healthy employees are significantly more productive, with as much as 25 additional days of productive time each year compared to their unhealthy counterparts.

"As a result, wellness has no trade-offs - by investing in the health and wellbeing of their staff employers can enjoy the benefit of a higher performing and more productive workforce, while enabling their employees to live healthier, happier and longer lives."

Britain's Healthiest Workplace research took place between February and August 2017 and looked at lifestyle, mental wellbeing, clinical risk and productivity factors amongst 31,950 employees across 167 UK companies.