Royal London announces new appointments to protection leadership team
Toby Bainbridge has been promoted to head of protection solutions and Gary Golder joins the intermediary protection team
Previously reinsurance manager, Toby Bainbridge's new role will put him in charge of underwriting and claims philosophy, data analytics and strategy and insight.
Gary Golder has taken on a newly created role leading the protection proposition and change team in Edinburgh.
Before he worked for Royal London on a number of high profile initiatives and will now oversee the transition to a new model for designing and changing the firm's propositions.
Bainbridge, meanwhile, joined the company two years ago from Legal & General, where he ran the reinsurance programme for eight years after working for Munich Re as business development manager.
"These two new roles are part of a larger change of roles and responsibilities in the Royal London Intermediary Protection team, said Ewan Smith, proposition & strategy director (Life and Pensions) at Royal London. "They are designed to streamline the way we deliver against our objectives and to give us a more agile team with greater flexibility, to bring change to the market quickly."
