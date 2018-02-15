Sixty adviser firms add LifeQuote D2C service to sites

The protection comparison function allows clients to independently search, select and buy from a whole of protection service

A selection of 60 adviser firms have incorporated a D2C service into their websites, which in addition to providing comparison platforms for intermediaries also supports some of the largest consumer comparison sites.

Advisers will also receive full commission for any policies purchased online through the adviser-branded tool provided by LifeQuote.

"As online becomes the default option for many products and services whether financial, retail or government, it is critical that brokers retain their clients across all their products and services, if possible," said Neil McCarthy, sales and marketing director of LifeQuote.

"While face to face will be the preferred option for many mortgage and indeed protection clients, advisers must recognise that a small and increasing number of clients may prefer to transact some of their needs online.

"By providing your own service you retain the client, and importantly the income that goes with it," he added.

Extended offering

While in the past a D2C may have been seen to conflict with an intermediary's service, increasingly they are being regarded as an extension of an adviser's offering, with client data suggesting that those who transact online also buy a range of policies priced comparably to those of an intermediated service.

Extending buying options for clients who want both advised and non-advised services and the time constraints of face-to-face conversations were cited as key reasons for advisers adding the service.