Cigna appoints Phil Austin as CEO, Europe

The announcement comes with four further additions to restructured European team.

Phil Austin's role at global health services company Cigna has been extended to chief executive officer for Europe.

Austin is now accountable for the firm's strategic growth throughout Europe as part of the international health solutions team, following a restructure which will see four further appointments.

Liam Hughes as European sales & client management director; Will Shaw as sales effectiveness director; Frank Indestege as EU partnership and B2G director, and Amy MacKay as EMEA head of broker relationships will all report to Austin as part of the newly restructured European team.

After joining Cigna as partnership director for UK HealthCare Benefits business in 2002, Austin has held a number of roles within the company including health, life & accident (HL&A) Europe sales and marketing director and managing director for domestic health care businesses in UK and Spain.

IPMI expertise

Austin's expertise lies within IPMI growth and he oversaw the development of Cigna Virtual Health - a digital healthcare solution for employers in the UK.

CEO for Cigna Mena, global individual private medical insurance and government segment, Howard Gough, said: "Europe is a very important market for Cigna as it is for our clients, customers, broker and provider partners. We have a strong foundation of scale, service excellence and innovation to build on.

"As such deploying one of our top talents to the region was a critical and deliberate strategic move, and with Phil he brings a depth of experience from not only within Cigna but through his many years leading the way in the health insurance industry as a whole."