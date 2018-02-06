National Heart Month: Millions of Britons unprotected

Coronary heart disease kills 70,000 in the UK every year, while only a third of the population have life insurance, research by Scottish Widows has revealed.

According to British Heart Foundation, an average of 190 people die every day - one every eight minutes - of CHD, mostly from heart attacks.

An estimated 915,000 people in the UK today have survived a heart attack - however while in the 1960s seven out of 10 people died from them, these days seven out of 10 survive.

To help mark National Heart Month, Scottish Widows have conducted research into the national protection gap for heart disease.

Considering that only 34% of people in the Britain have life insurance and even less, one in 10 (8%), have critical illness cover, it's apparent the UK is hugely unprotected, with an excess of millions at risk, especially financially, the findings suggest.

"Coronary heart disease is the one of the UK's leading causes of death, but advances in medicine mean that an increasing number of people are surviving illnesses that previously were fatal," Scott Cadger, head of underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows. "This increases the need for critical illness cover, which can provide a financial lifeline to those who are recovering from a serious condition."

Heart-related disorders were the second largest cause of life cover claims at Scottish Widows during 2016, accounting for 26% of cases for men and 11% of cases for women.

They were also the second largest cause of critical illness claims among men (21%) and the third largest cause among women. (5%)

‘Change of Heart: The Operation That Changed The World' - a documentary exploring the first ever heart transplant led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard in Cape Town (his brother Marius founded critical illness insurance) - will be premiered by Scottish Widows on 21 February in London to bring attention to this issue.