Aetna International has called on health care providers and insurers globally to develop better wellness, prevention and antimicrobial resistance strategies.

Antimicrobial resistance causes 700,000 deaths per year globally - without action, the death toll could reach 10 million by 2050.

The insurer's calls to action and strategies are are outlined in Aetna's whitepaper Antibiotic resistance: Toward better stewardship of a precious medical resource.

The main causes of antimicrobial resistance (a broader category that also encompasses drug-resistant viruses, fungi and parasites) are misuse and over-prescription; the use of antibiotics in agriculture; a lack of research and an anaemic drug pipeline; and poor hygiene and sanitation.

A 2014 survey of 1000 UK primary care doctors found that 55% felt under pressure, mainly from patients, to prescribe antibiotics, even if they were not sure they were necessary.

Aetna International has urged for the introduction of antibiotic stewardship strategies to individual countries due to disparities across the globe - for example a survey conducted by WHO in 2015 found that 75% percent of respondents from Egypt, India, Mexico and Sudan reported taking an antibiotic within the last six months, compared with just 35% of those from Barbados.

Nearly 90% of South Africans understand they should take the full course of antibiotic, compared with just 47% of the Chinese population surveyed.

Aetna International also supports accrediting bodies to make antimicrobial stewardship a true standard in hospitals and outpatient settings, as well as building awareness and educating clients and members about antibiotic usage.

Data from the insurer found that among its expatriate members living in the US, they have reduced utilisation of antibiotics since 2014.

Between 2014 and 2016, antibiotics utilisation across the Aetna International membership population decreased by one-third, dropping from 27% in 2014 to 18% in 2016.

Dr Mitesh Patel, medical director, Aetna International, said "We strongly advocate action through proactive education, early intervention, data analysis and an emphasis on value-based care. The antibiotic resistance is a crisis that effects everyone globally and we need to address this issue now with a global, multifaceted strategic solution."

"Stemming the rising tide of antibiotic resistance will take a global, multipronged effort. The industry must become better stewards of the antibiotics we have today, whilst working to develop more antibiotics for tomorrow.

"A focus on harnessing big data will inform strategies that create better care for patients as well as significantly decreasing the financial cost from antimicrobial resistance. "