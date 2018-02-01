Paradigm Protect to offer Exeter's impaired lives cover

Online protection supermarket added to limited list of distributors.

Paradigm Protect has announced it is one of few distributors offering Exeter's new 'impaired lives' proposition, available to clients with a serious health condition - or more than one - finding it difficult to get cover.

The cover has become available as part of the Exeter's extended 'managed life' proposition, which launched in 2017 to offer coverage to people with type-two diabetes and those with high BMI (up to 48).

The proposition has since been opened up to included 'impaired lives', with view to offer insurance to people suffering from cancer, complex heart conditions, mental health issues and HIV.

Big market

According to Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, with 24.8% of the population defined as clinically obese, one in two people experiencing cancer and seven-million people living with a heart condition in the UK, providing people access to such cover is hugely important.

"Finding suitable cover for those with impaired lives has always been a major challenge, particularly as provider withdrawals have hit this part of the market, so to have the Exeter active here is a considerable boost, and we're sure will be met with significant demand from advisers," he said.

"It's clearly a growing marketplace and we get a significant amount of queries to our protection helpdesk, not just around the products themselves, but also the level of support that's provided to clients who are dealing with such illnesses."

Limited distribution

Until now, the cover has only been offered through a limited number of distributors, with directly authorised adviser Paradigm emerging as the next name to be added to that list.

"As we continue our phased roll-out of our new impaired life proposition, we are delighted to be working with Paradigm and their member firms from the beginning of February," said Mark Meads, head of strategic relationships at the Exeter.