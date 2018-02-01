Qmatic launches GPDR-ready healthcare customer journey solution

Orchestra 7, which manages patient data, has been prepped with GDPR legislation in mind.

Online journey management provider Qmatic has launched Orchestra 7, a GDPR-compliant platform designed to process personal data securely.

The customer journey management solution is built with a host of pre-existing, flexible, integrated modules and real-time analytics designed to help healthcare authorities process patient information.

Orchestra 7 is completely modular, enabling customers to choose from pre-packaged solutions like appointment management and self-service patient check-in for healthcare services, or tailor a solution to fit their needs.

GDPR-ready

Ahead of new GDPR legislation to be introduced in May 2018, Orchestra 7 works with a set of documentation, processes and tools to help the user comply with the requirements.

"Orchestra 7 was designed with an increased focus on security," said Vanessa Walmsley, Qmatic UK MD. "With GDPR imminently replacing the Data Protection Act, any organisation that processes personal data must be in compliance with the new rules, so Orchestra 7 will bring peace of mind to retailers."

Streamlined service

The technology is also designed to streamline patient services both online and onsite, as well as instantly or with an appointment, including post-service customer feedback.

Modules like mobile ticketing, instant customer feedback, business intelligence and statistics are all incorporated within Orchestra 7, while it offers improved functionality in appointments and web booking too.

"Depending on their business environment, our customers have varying needs both when it comes to functionality and complexity of the solution," added Robert Ekström, president and CEO of Qmatic. "With our new modular offering, we can tailor a solution that is the perfect fit for each individual customer.

This means that whatever your needs are today, Qmatic will be able to provide the solution. And thanks to the modular design, that solution can grow as your needs grow."

Qmatic has 65,000 systems installed globally and supports 2bn customer journeys annually.