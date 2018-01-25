Apple brings health records to iPhone

Apple has introduced a significant update to the health app with the iOS 11.3 beta, debuting a feature for US customers to see their medical records on their iPhone.

The updated Health Records section within the health app brings together hospitals, clinics and the existing health app to enable consumers to see their available medical data from multiple providers whenever they choose.

Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine and other participating hospitals and clinics in the US are among the first to make this beta feature available to their patients.

Apple worked with healthcare providers, creating Health Records based on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), a standard for transferring electronic medical records.

Consumers will have medical information from various institutions organised into one view covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated.

Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user's iPhone passcode.

Jeff Williams, COO, Apple said: "Our goal is to help consumers live a better day. We've worked closely with the health community to create an experience everyone has wanted for years — to view medical records easily and securely right on your iPhone.

"By empowering customers to see their overall health, we hope to help consumers better understand their health and help them lead healthier lives."