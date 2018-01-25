Gryphon mounts challenge for protection business as Guardian

Hinged on promises to modernise and simplify protection, the new insurer will focus on life, critical illness cover and income protection under the 200-year-old Guardian trading title.

Last December, Gryphon Group Holdings acquired the trading rights for Guardian, an insurance brand formed in 1821.

Trading as Guardian and backed by £180m funding, the new protection-focused insurer will focus on five areas: simplifying and broadening products; technological liberation without legacy; customer fairness: forward-thinking underwriting and more meaningful customer care.

While one of the main driving force from an insurance perspective is providing protection to the large number of UK families without it.

"Nothing is more important than ensuring our loved ones are protected, yet many people do not take out the cover they need," said Simon Davis, Gryphon CEO. "That's why we raised £180 million from the city to design, build and launch a challenger that seeks to deliver on the promise ‘Life. Made Better'."

Life and CIC will be main areas focused on initially, followed by IP, which will be distributed by various high-profile adviser partnerships.

"Good quality advice is crucial to our vision," said Davis. "The input advisers have given us has very much shaped what we're building, and this will lead to an effortless experience for them."

"As a result of this collaboration, we know we already have advocates in the industry who share in our desire to make life better."

Guardian's adviser partnerships include Simply Biz, Sesame Bankhall, London and Country, Intrinsic and Paradigm Mortgage Services.